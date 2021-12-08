iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Shares Sold by Venture Visionary Partners LLC

Venture Visionary Partners LLC lowered its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,503 shares of the company’s stock after selling 111 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $654,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,566,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,117,111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251,938 shares during the last quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 371.9% during the second quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 392,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,017,000 after purchasing an additional 309,689 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 14,756.9% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 201,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,365,000 after acquiring an additional 200,103 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 397.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 232,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,304,000 after acquiring an additional 185,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 16.4% in the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 841,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,309,000 after acquiring an additional 118,723 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVE opened at $152.80 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $151.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $149.81. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $124.03 and a 52 week high of $155.49.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

