Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) Shares Purchased by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) by 13.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 206,084 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,860 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.06% of Fortive worth $14,545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTV. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Fortive by 105.3% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 390 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in Fortive by 29.8% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 750 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Fortive in the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in Fortive in the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Boit C F David acquired a new position in Fortive in the second quarter valued at approximately $73,000. 90.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Barbara B. Hulit sold 16,799 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.18, for a total transaction of $1,279,747.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Peter C. Underwood sold 6,575 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total value of $506,209.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:FTV opened at $75.10 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $75.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.21. The stock has a market cap of $26.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.54, a PEG ratio of 18.09 and a beta of 1.14. Fortive Co. has a 52-week low of $64.58 and a 52-week high of $79.87.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 31.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fortive Co. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. Fortive’s payout ratio is currently 6.17%.

FTV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Fortive from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Fortive in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Fortive from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on Fortive in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.73.

Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

