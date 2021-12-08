$1.96 EPS Expected for BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) This Quarter

Analysts expect BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.96 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for BRP’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.87 to $2.01. BRP posted earnings of $1.40 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 40%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BRP will report full year earnings of $7.41 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.32 to $7.46. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $8.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.77 to $8.26. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover BRP.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. BRP had a negative return on equity of 223.71% and a net margin of 11.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.60 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have commented on DOOO shares. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on BRP from C$135.00 to C$131.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on BRP from C$125.00 to C$150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded BRP from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $154.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on BRP from C$125.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on BRP from C$120.00 to C$140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.43.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DOOO. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of BRP by 17.6% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,814,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,549,000 after buying an additional 868,626 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of BRP by 700.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 655,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,178,000 after buying an additional 573,296 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of BRP by 42.0% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,617,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,757,000 after buying an additional 478,167 shares during the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in BRP by 449.2% in the second quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 431,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,806,000 after purchasing an additional 353,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in BRP by 126.1% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 324,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,092,000 after purchasing an additional 181,054 shares during the last quarter. 30.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ DOOO opened at $84.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 2.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $89.45. BRP has a 52 week low of $61.22 and a 52 week high of $102.96.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.102 per share. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. BRP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.34%.

About BRP

BRP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, distribution, and marketing of power sports vehicles and marine products. The firm operates through the Powersports and Marine segments. The Powersports segment includes Year-Round Products, Seasonal Products and Powersports PA&A and OEM Engines.

