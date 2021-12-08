Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Purchases New Shares in KemPharm, Inc. (NASDAQ:KMPH)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of KemPharm, Inc. (NASDAQ:KMPH) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 70,957 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $662,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of KemPharm by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,626 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 1,878 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of KemPharm during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of KemPharm by 72.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,719 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 2,394 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of KemPharm during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KemPharm by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 56,401 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $723,000 after buying an additional 3,557 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on KMPH. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of KemPharm in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised KemPharm from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ:KMPH opened at $8.46 on Wednesday. KemPharm, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.07 and a fifty-two week high of $19.52. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.93.

KemPharm (NASDAQ:KMPH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. KemPharm had a positive return on equity of 8.82% and a negative net margin of 37.66%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.64) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that KemPharm, Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

About KemPharm

KemPharm, Inc is a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of proprietary prodrugs. It focuses on the treatment of serious medical conditions such as attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, pain, and other central nervous system disorders through its platform technology known as Ligand Activated Therapy.

