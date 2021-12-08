Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,250 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 235 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cohen & Steers were worth $607,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers by 36.6% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 672 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers in the second quarter valued at $64,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers by 21.5% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,406 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers by 22.0% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,415 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers in the second quarter valued at $222,000. 46.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $101.00 price target on shares of Cohen & Steers in a research report on Friday, October 22nd.

Shares of CNS opened at $92.64 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.84 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $91.69. Cohen & Steers, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.43 and a 52-week high of $101.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 3.31.

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $154.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.17 million. Cohen & Steers had a return on equity of 81.40% and a net margin of 26.36%. Cohen & Steers’s revenue was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $1.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This is an increase from Cohen & Steers’s previous None dividend of $1.39. This represents a yield of 1.8%. Cohen & Steers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.86%.

About Cohen & Steers

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a holding company which operates as an investment manager specializing in liquid real assets, which include real estate securities, listed infrastructure, commodities, natural resource equities, preferred securities, and other income solutions. It manages investment vehicles, such as institutional accounts, open-end funds and closed-end funds.

