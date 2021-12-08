Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) Shares Purchased by Catalyst Private Wealth LLC

Catalyst Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 4.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,037 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF were worth $691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 65.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,519,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,584,000 after acquiring an additional 3,381,064 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 8,754.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,338,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,684,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323,613 shares during the period. NinePointTwo Capital grew its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 165.2% in the 2nd quarter. NinePointTwo Capital now owns 1,713,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067,288 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,170,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 218.4% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 788,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,271,000 after acquiring an additional 540,650 shares during the period.

Get Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF alerts:

Shares of SCHP stock opened at $63.11 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $63.03. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a fifty-two week low of $60.31 and a fifty-two week high of $64.15.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.