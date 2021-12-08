Catalyst Private Wealth LLC Purchases 5,000 Shares of Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX)

Catalyst Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) by 38.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,006 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Karuna Therapeutics comprises about 0.9% of Catalyst Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC owned 0.06% of Karuna Therapeutics worth $2,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Karuna Therapeutics by 24.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 85,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after purchasing an additional 16,881 shares in the last quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP raised its stake in Karuna Therapeutics by 8.1% in the second quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 193,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,044,000 after purchasing an additional 14,540 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Karuna Therapeutics by 11.4% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 46,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,288,000 after purchasing an additional 4,730 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Karuna Therapeutics by 41.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 4,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Karuna Therapeutics by 51.8% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,192,000 after purchasing an additional 15,553 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ KRTX opened at $124.61 on Wednesday. Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $91.04 and a 52 week high of $161.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $129.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.53 and a beta of 1.82.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.47) by ($0.25). As a group, analysts predict that Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on KRTX shares. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $152.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Karuna Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $150.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $148.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $162.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Karuna Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.33.

In other news, CFO Troy A. Ignelzi sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.32, for a total transaction of $2,056,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Laurie J. Olson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.24, for a total transaction of $138,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 27,228 shares of company stock worth $3,801,546. 18.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Karuna Therapeutics

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in business of research and development of therapies utilizing muscarinic cholinergic receptors to treat psychosis and cognitive impairment in numerous central nervous system disorders. The company was founded by Andrew Miller, Eric Elenko, and Peter Jeffrey Conn in July 2009 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

