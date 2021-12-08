StoneX Group Inc. Has $272,000 Position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

StoneX Group Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,695 shares of the company’s stock after selling 243 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 134.4% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 85.0% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000.

IWN stock opened at $165.80 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $127.56 and a 1 year high of $178.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $167.51 and its 200-day moving average is $164.65.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

