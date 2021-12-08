SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Holdings Trimmed by Catalyst Private Wealth LLC

Catalyst Private Wealth LLC lowered its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 7.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,892 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1,211.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 105,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,844,000 after purchasing an additional 97,246 shares during the period. Camden National Bank increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 4,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $754,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $284,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 52,805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,746,000 after buying an additional 925 shares during the period. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 3,685 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. 39.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GLD opened at $166.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $167.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $168.67. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $157.13 and a 1 year high of $183.21.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

