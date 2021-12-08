Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 2,092 Shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,718 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,092 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.06% of Kansas City Southern worth $15,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of KSU. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 12.2% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 33,931 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,615,000 after purchasing an additional 3,679 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 10.5% in the second quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 885 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 87.7% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 428,997 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $121,565,000 after purchasing an additional 200,446 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern in the second quarter valued at about $3,697,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 352.4% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 452,398 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $128,196,000 after acquiring an additional 352,398 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Warren K. Erdman sold 1,877 shares of Kansas City Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.80, for a total value of $573,986.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Suzanne M. Grafton sold 3,401 shares of Kansas City Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.30, for a total value of $1,038,325.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,585 shares of company stock valued at $20,138,417 in the last 90 days. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kansas City Southern stock opened at $299.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Kansas City Southern has a one year low of $190.64 and a one year high of $315.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.29 billion, a PE ratio of 294.10 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $297.87 and its 200 day moving average is $288.07.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by ($0.02). Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 16.69%. The firm had revenue of $744.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $720.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kansas City Southern will post 8.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 211.77%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Loop Capital lowered shares of Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $288.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Kansas City Southern from $316.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Kansas City Southern from $305.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $310.00 to $275.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kansas City Southern has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $272.62.

Kansas City Southern is a transportation holding company. It focuses on the growing north or south freight corridor connecting key commercial and industrial markets in the central United States with major industrial cities in Mexico. The firm also engages in the freight rail transportation business operating through a single coordinated rail network.

