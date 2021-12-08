Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Lowers Holdings in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 138,662 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 3,528 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $14,658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 64.2% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 266 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 279.7% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 300 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 37.8% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 390 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 359.1% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 427 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Best Buy alerts:

In related news, insider Robert L. Bass sold 5,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.51, for a total value of $643,499.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 5,957 shares of company stock valued at $657,868 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

BBY stock opened at $106.68 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $118.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $26.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.57. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $95.93 and a 52-week high of $141.97.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The technology retailer reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.13. Best Buy had a return on equity of 63.58% and a net margin of 5.05%. The firm had revenue of $11.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.06 EPS. Best Buy’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 10.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 13th. Best Buy’s payout ratio is currently 27.13%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BBY. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Best Buy from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Bank of America upgraded Best Buy to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $157.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Piper Sandler upgraded Best Buy to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Wedbush upgraded Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Best Buy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Best Buy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.00.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment comprises of the operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

Read More: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY).

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.