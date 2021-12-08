Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) Shares Sold by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its position in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,351 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,640 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Waters worth $13,703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WAT. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Waters during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of Waters by 66.2% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 118 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in shares of Waters during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waters during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Waters during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. 87.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Waters stock opened at $344.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $21.00 billion, a PE ratio of 30.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $348.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $365.08. Waters Co. has a 52 week low of $235.44 and a 52 week high of $428.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.47.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $659.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $652.28 million. Waters had a return on equity of 271.71% and a net margin of 25.40%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.16 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Waters Co. will post 11 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Edward Conard sold 4,000 shares of Waters stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.01, for a total transaction of $1,344,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Waters Corp. is a specialty measurement company which engages in analytical workflow solutions involving liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry and thermal analysis innovations. It operates through the Waters and TA segments. The Waters segment consists of liquid chromatography instruments, mass spectrometry, and precision chemistry consumable products and related services.

