Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,351 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,640 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Waters worth $13,703,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WAT. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Waters during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. CX Institutional increased its position in Waters by 66.2% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 118 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in Waters during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Waters during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Waters in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

WAT opened at $344.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.47, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $348.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $365.08. Waters Co. has a 12 month low of $235.44 and a 12 month high of $428.22.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $659.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $652.28 million. Waters had a return on equity of 271.71% and a net margin of 25.40%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.16 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Waters Co. will post 11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Waters news, Director Edward Conard sold 4,000 shares of Waters stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.01, for a total value of $1,344,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Waters

Waters Corp. is a specialty measurement company which engages in analytical workflow solutions involving liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry and thermal analysis innovations. It operates through the Waters and TA segments. The Waters segment consists of liquid chromatography instruments, mass spectrometry, and precision chemistry consumable products and related services.

