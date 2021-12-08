Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) Will Post Earnings of $0.11 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) will post earnings of $0.11 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Sunstone Hotel Investors’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.08 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.17. Sunstone Hotel Investors reported earnings of ($0.16) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 168.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Sunstone Hotel Investors will report full-year earnings of $0.07 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.04 to $0.13. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.58 to $0.84. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Sunstone Hotel Investors.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.21). Sunstone Hotel Investors had a negative net margin of 38.03% and a negative return on equity of 7.65%. The company had revenue of $167.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.26) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 479.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

SHO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Truist upped their price objective on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Citigroup cut their price objective on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sunstone Hotel Investors has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

Shares of NYSE:SHO opened at $11.51 on Friday. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a 52-week low of $10.14 and a 52-week high of $13.91. The company has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.55 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 1,175.8% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,096,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,087,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010,158 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 4,960.2% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 571,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,827,000 after acquiring an additional 560,500 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 15.3% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 61,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $731,000 after acquiring an additional 8,142 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors during the third quarter valued at about $698,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 69.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 336,008 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,012,000 after purchasing an additional 138,276 shares during the last quarter. 97.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sunstone Hotel Investors

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. It operates under the following brands: Marriott, Hilton, and Hyatt. The company was founded by Robert A. Alter in 1995 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

