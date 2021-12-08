Kestra Advisory Services LLC Purchases 11,277 Shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 110.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,487 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,277 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Etsy were worth $4,468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. American National Bank grew its position in shares of Etsy by 98.5% during the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 129 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Etsy by 366.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 140 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Etsy by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Etsy by 1,077.8% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 212 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in shares of Etsy by 109.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 230 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. 87.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ETSY opened at $237.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $30.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.63. Etsy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $153.80 and a 52-week high of $307.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $246.09 and its 200-day moving average is $212.22.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.12. Etsy had a return on equity of 77.17% and a net margin of 21.55%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Etsy, Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ETSY. Guggenheim began coverage on Etsy in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Etsy from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Etsy from $215.00 to $274.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Etsy from $238.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Etsy in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $215.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.52.

In related news, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.19, for a total value of $241,700.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Goyal Kruti Patel sold 1,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.55, for a total value of $275,904.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,011 shares in the company, valued at $7,115,521.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 284,292 shares of company stock worth $69,594,164. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Etsy

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, United Kingdom, and Other International. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

