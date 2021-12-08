$0.08 Earnings Per Share Expected for Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) will report earnings per share of $0.08 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Mueller Water Products’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.07 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.10. Mueller Water Products reported earnings of $0.11 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 27.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mueller Water Products will report full year earnings of $0.65 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $0.73. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.80. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Mueller Water Products.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.07). Mueller Water Products had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 6.34%. The firm had revenue of $295.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mueller Water Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Boenning Scattergood cut shares of Mueller Water Products from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut shares of Mueller Water Products from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mueller Water Products has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.60.

Shares of Mueller Water Products stock opened at $14.10 on Friday. Mueller Water Products has a 12-month low of $11.63 and a 12-month high of $17.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.27.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.058 per share. This is a boost from Mueller Water Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.11%.

In other news, Director Shirley C. Franklin sold 5,112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.28, for a total value of $78,111.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Shirley C. Franklin sold 5,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.43, for a total transaction of $83,973.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Mueller Water Products by 1.0% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 68,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in Mueller Water Products by 31.8% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the period. Clarus Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Mueller Water Products by 7.8% in the third quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 11,451 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares during the period. Cove Street Capital LLC lifted its stake in Mueller Water Products by 1.0% in the second quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 91,345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,317,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Mueller Water Products by 0.7% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 128,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after buying an additional 902 shares during the period. 89.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mueller Water Products, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of products used in the transmission, distribution and measurement of water. It operates though the following segments: Infrastructure, and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment involves in the manufacture of valves for water and gas systems including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug and ball valves, and dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants.

