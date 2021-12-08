Insider Selling: Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) EVP Sells 2,510 Shares of Stock

Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $614,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NYSE UNP opened at $247.47 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $232.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $223.09. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $193.14 and a twelve month high of $249.94. The company has a market capitalization of $159.09 billion, a PE ratio of 26.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.09. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 41.68% and a net margin of 29.19%. The firm had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.98 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Union Pacific from $227.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays raised Union Pacific from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $240.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Union Pacific from $240.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Union Pacific from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on Union Pacific from $250.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.20.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 2,655 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 45,163 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $9,933,000 after purchasing an additional 6,240 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,447,178 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $538,208,000 after purchasing an additional 579,000 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,018 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,543,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Finally, Refined Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter worth about $470,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

