CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) Chairman Langley Steinert Sells 41,982 Shares

CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) Chairman Langley Steinert sold 41,982 shares of CarGurus stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.31, for a total value of $1,524,366.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Langley Steinert also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 6th, Langley Steinert sold 41,982 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.34, for a total value of $1,567,607.88.

On Wednesday, December 1st, Langley Steinert sold 41,982 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.41, for a total value of $1,570,546.62.

On Friday, November 12th, Langley Steinert sold 41,979 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.46, for a total value of $1,614,512.34.

On Wednesday, November 10th, Langley Steinert sold 41,982 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.26, for a total value of $1,606,231.32.

On Monday, November 8th, Langley Steinert sold 41,982 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.16, for a total value of $1,518,069.12.

On Friday, November 5th, Langley Steinert sold 41,982 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.36, for a total value of $1,526,465.52.

On Wednesday, November 3rd, Langley Steinert sold 41,982 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.91, for a total value of $1,465,591.62.

On Wednesday, October 20th, Langley Steinert sold 10,009 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.76, for a total value of $337,903.84.

On Monday, October 18th, Langley Steinert sold 27,988 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.54, for a total value of $966,705.52.

On Friday, October 15th, Langley Steinert sold 29,360 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.72, for a total value of $1,019,379.20.

Shares of CARG opened at $39.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.75. The company has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of 44.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.78. CarGurus, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.63 and a fifty-two week high of $39.77.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.19. CarGurus had a return on equity of 24.54% and a net margin of 13.72%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CarGurus, Inc. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

CARG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research boosted their price target on CarGurus from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. TheStreet upgraded CarGurus from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on CarGurus from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on CarGurus from $31.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on CarGurus from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CarGurus presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.70.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in CarGurus by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 631,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,573,000 after acquiring an additional 24,361 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in CarGurus by 69.0% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 126,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,807,000 after acquiring an additional 51,800 shares during the last quarter. Vitruvian Partners LLP raised its holdings in CarGurus by 41.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vitruvian Partners LLP now owns 794,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,845,000 after acquiring an additional 234,809 shares during the last quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc acquired a new stake in shares of CarGurus during the 2nd quarter worth $210,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 79,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,097,000 after buying an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.57% of the company’s stock.

CarGurus Company Profile

Cargurus, Inc engages in the provision of online auto shopping. The firm offers proprietary technology, search algorithms and data analytics to analyze new and used car listings. It operates through the following segments: United States and International. The United States segment derives revenues from marketplace subscriptions, advertising services and other revenues from customers within the United States.

