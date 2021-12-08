Arkadios Wealth Advisors Sells 512 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors lowered its holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 36.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 895 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 512 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $129,823,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,428,238 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $213,679,000 after acquiring an additional 415,506 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,450,706 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $217,186,000 after acquiring an additional 390,974 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,925,120 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $437,918,000 after acquiring an additional 322,040 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,646,611 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,641,874,000 after acquiring an additional 242,981 shares during the period. 83.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 5,876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.71, for a total value of $950,207.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Douglas K. Russell sold 14,689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $2,379,618.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,570 shares of company stock valued at $4,289,845 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

TRV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $167.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Travelers Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.40.

TRV opened at $153.09 on Wednesday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $132.75 and a twelve month high of $163.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $156.28 and a 200-day moving average of $155.24. The stock has a market cap of $37.66 billion, a PE ratio of 10.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.76.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $8.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.75 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 12.15%. Travelers Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.12 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 24.70%.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.

Featured Story: Quiet Period

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV).

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.