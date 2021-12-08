Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) COO Chan W. Lee Sells 2,808 Shares

Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) COO Chan W. Lee sold 2,808 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.69, for a total transaction of $541,073.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ AMBA opened at $216.66 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $179.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.39. Ambarella, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.59 and a 1-year high of $227.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -261.03 and a beta of 1.13.

Get Ambarella alerts:

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.08. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 9.78% and a negative return on equity of 6.04%. The firm had revenue of $92.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.49) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 64.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ambarella, Inc. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,347,811 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $356,977,000 after acquiring an additional 136,144 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,326,258 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $518,033,000 after acquiring an additional 183,482 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,197,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $186,514,000 after acquiring an additional 122,339 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,090,661 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $169,860,000 after acquiring an additional 204,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 99.3% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,077,447 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $167,801,000 after acquiring an additional 536,743 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.56% of the company’s stock.

AMBA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Ambarella from $115.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $125.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $170.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $137.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $185.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $205.21.

Ambarella Company Profile

Ambarella, Inc engages in the development and sale of video compression, image processing, and computer vision solutions. It offers processors and software that cater to end markets including security cameras, automotive cameras, industrial and robotic applications, and consumer applications. The company was founded by Feng Ming Wang and Leslie D.

Read More: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for Ambarella Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambarella and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.