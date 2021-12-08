Jay S. Sidhu Sells 16,528 Shares of Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) Stock

Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) CEO Jay S. Sidhu sold 16,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.13, for a total transaction of $944,244.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:CUBI opened at $58.22 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 1.59. Customers Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.32 and a twelve month high of $61.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $52.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.75.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $3.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $1.49. Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 33.58% and a return on equity of 30.45%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Customers Bancorp, Inc. will post 10.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Customers Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Customers Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Customers Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of Customers Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in shares of Customers Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

CUBI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Customers Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Maxim Group raised their price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp from $52.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Customers Bancorp from $42.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.50.

Customers Bancorp Company Profile

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Customers Bank. It operates through the Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile segments. The Customers Bank Business Banking segment include commercial customers in Southeastern Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, New Hampshire, Washington, DC, and Illinois through a single-point-of-contact business model and provides liquidity to residential mortgage originators nationwide through commercial loans to mortgage companies.

