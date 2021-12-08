Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) Director Mark D. Mclaughlin Sells 1,500 Shares

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $517.94, for a total value of $776,910.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $523.43 on Wednesday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $298.53 and a 1-year high of $559.54. The company has a market cap of $51.64 billion, a PE ratio of -99.32 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $509.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $440.71.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The network technology company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.07. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 26.86% and a negative net margin of 11.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $535.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $515.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Northland Securities raised their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $460.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Truist Securities raised their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $540.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $576.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 4.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,132,615 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $419,581,000 after purchasing an additional 51,760 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 13.8% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 783,602 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $375,345,000 after purchasing an additional 94,900 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 9.7% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 753,898 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $279,734,000 after purchasing an additional 66,500 shares during the last quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 0.5% during the second quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 737,896 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $273,796,000 after purchasing an additional 3,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 26.0% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 673,982 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $322,837,000 after purchasing an additional 138,959 shares during the last quarter. 82.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

