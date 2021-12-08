XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) Director Richard K. Crumly Sells 19,600 Shares

XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) Director Richard K. Crumly sold 19,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.97, for a total value of $1,273,412.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ:XPEL opened at $67.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 59.40 and a beta of 2.20. XPEL, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.74 and a fifty-two week high of $103.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $73.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.03.

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. XPEL had a return on equity of 48.84% and a net margin of 13.23%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that XPEL, Inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered XPEL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XPEL. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in XPEL by 85.1% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,962,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,844,000 after acquiring an additional 901,944 shares during the period. Bares Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in XPEL in the third quarter worth $27,674,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in XPEL by 15.4% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,202,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,195,000 after acquiring an additional 160,139 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in XPEL by 11.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,267,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,124,000 after acquiring an additional 128,211 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in XPEL by 217.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 166,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,933,000 after acquiring an additional 113,861 shares during the period. 34.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About XPEL

XPEL, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of automotive products. It offers paint protection, aumototive, and flat glass window films, and plotters. The company was founded on October 14, 2003 and is headquartered in San Antonio, TX.

