Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lessened its stake in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 28,224 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $2,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Henry Schein during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Henry Schein by 44.4% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 794 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Henry Schein in the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Henry Schein in the 3rd quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Henry Schein by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

Henry Schein stock opened at $74.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.84. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.70 and a 1-year high of $83.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $10.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.82.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.16. Henry Schein had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Henry Schein has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.25.

Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products and vitamins.

