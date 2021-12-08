Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSMD) Shares Sold by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors trimmed its position in Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSMD) by 62.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,293 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,762 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors owned 0.08% of Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF worth $148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investors Research Corp increased its position in shares of Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 92.9% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the period. EPG Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $687,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period.

Shares of JSMD opened at $67.26 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $67.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.34. Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF has a fifty-two week low of $59.22 and a fifty-two week high of $70.78.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.073 per share. This is an increase from Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th.

