Arkadios Wealth Advisors Acquires 139 Shares of AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) by 129.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 246 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in AMERCO were worth $159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in AMERCO by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 793,855 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $467,896,000 after acquiring an additional 8,930 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of AMERCO by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 739,488 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $435,853,000 after buying an additional 35,892 shares in the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP grew its position in shares of AMERCO by 76.2% during the 2nd quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 447,673 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $263,858,000 after buying an additional 193,552 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of AMERCO by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 271,001 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $159,861,000 after buying an additional 55,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of AMERCO by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 164,587 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $97,007,000 after buying an additional 37,324 shares in the last quarter. 35.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UHAL opened at $712.50 on Wednesday. AMERCO has a 12-month low of $420.72 and a 12-month high of $769.90. The company has a current ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $718.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $645.91. The company has a market capitalization of $13.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 0.89.

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $20.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.48 by $5.42. AMERCO had a return on equity of 19.38% and a net margin of 18.85%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $13.58 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that AMERCO will post 60.75 EPS for the current year.

AMERCO engages in the provision of insurance, moving and storage operation businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Moving and Storage; Property and Casualty Insurance; and Life Insurance. The Moving and Storage segment consists of the rental of trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces.

