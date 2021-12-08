Galectin Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GALT) Director Buys $11,700.00 in Stock

Galectin Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GALT) Director Kevin D. Freeman bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.34 per share, with a total value of $11,700.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ GALT opened at $2.40 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $142.42 million, a PE ratio of -4.44 and a beta of 2.03. Galectin Therapeutics Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.82 and a 12 month high of $5.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 4.58 and a quick ratio of 4.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.34.

Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.04. On average, analysts anticipate that Galectin Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 12.7% during the third quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 44,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Galectin Therapeutics by 44.8% in the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 22,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Galectin Therapeutics by 419.3% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 8,386 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Galectin Therapeutics by 22.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 49,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 9,158 shares during the period. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Galectin Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.38% of the company’s stock.

About Galectin Therapeutics

Galectin Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in drug research and development to create new therapies for fibrotic disease, severe skin disease, and cancer. Its programs target the development of carbohydrate molecules which offers alternative options to larger market segments.

