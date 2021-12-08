Galectin Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GALT) Director Buys $11,700.00 in Stock

Galectin Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GALT) Director Kevin D. Freeman bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.34 per share, with a total value of $11,700.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Shares of NASDAQ GALT opened at $2.40 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $142.42 million, a PE ratio of -4.44 and a beta of 2.03. Galectin Therapeutics Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.82 and a 12 month high of $5.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 4.58 and a quick ratio of 4.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.34.
Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.04. On average, analysts anticipate that Galectin Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.
About Galectin Therapeutics
Galectin Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in drug research and development to create new therapies for fibrotic disease, severe skin disease, and cancer. Its programs target the development of carbohydrate molecules which offers alternative options to larger market segments.
Read More: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?
Receive News & Ratings for Galectin Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galectin Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.