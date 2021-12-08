Arkadios Wealth Advisors Boosts Holdings in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) by 27.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,496 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Stericycle were worth $169,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Stericycle by 5.0% during the second quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,315 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Stericycle by 1.4% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 13,737 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $983,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Stericycle by 0.6% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 36,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,597,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Madison Wealth Management lifted its position in Stericycle by 4.2% during the second quarter. Madison Wealth Management now owns 5,660 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Stericycle by 4.6% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. 99.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SRCL shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Stericycle from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stericycle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Stericycle from $88.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Barrington Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Stericycle in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.00.

NASDAQ:SRCL opened at $58.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 141.88, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.37. Stericycle, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.16 and a 1-year high of $79.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $64.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $648.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $667.78 million. Stericycle had a return on equity of 9.03% and a net margin of 1.43%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Stericycle, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stericycle Profile

Stericycle, Inc engages in the provision of waste management services. It operates through the following segments: North America and International. The North America and International segments offer the following services: Regulated Waste and Compliance Services (RWCS), Secure Information Destruction Services (SID), Communication and Related Services (CRS).

