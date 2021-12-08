Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) Shares Sold by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) by 11.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,208 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 283 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Everest Re Group were worth $554,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Everest Re Group by 28.1% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 228 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 10.8% in the third quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,386 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after buying an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 4.9% in the third quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 3,748 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $940,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Everest Re Group in the third quarter valued at $273,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 3.8% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 187,627 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $47,284,000 after buying an additional 6,793 shares in the last quarter. 94.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Everest Re Group in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Everest Re Group from $330.00 to $321.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Everest Re Group in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $335.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $222.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $293.13.

RE opened at $270.89 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $269.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $260.84. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $209.63 and a 12 month high of $289.68.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported ($1.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.29) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. Everest Re Group had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.42 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 27.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.62%.

About Everest Re Group

Everest Re Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health business, on both a treaty and facultative basis, through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies primarily within the U.S.

