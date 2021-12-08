Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Lowers Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC reduced its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 98.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 274 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 21,279 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Eagle Capital Management LLC raised its position in Broadcom by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 10,602 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,055,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Broadcom by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,689 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC grew its stake in Broadcom by 218.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 51 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Broadcom by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,352 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its stake in Broadcom by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 4,326 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,063,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. 79.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $590.40 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $532.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $498.83. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $398.28 and a twelve month high of $593.07. The stock has a market cap of $243.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.80, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

In other news, Director Raul J. Fernandez acquired 151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $493.49 per share, with a total value of $74,516.99. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez acquired 152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $489.54 per share, for a total transaction of $74,410.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,271 shares of company stock worth $12,692,042. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Broadcom from $575.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Summit Insights downgraded Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Broadcom from $555.00 to $572.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Broadcom from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Broadcom from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Broadcom currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $576.11.

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

