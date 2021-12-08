Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 643 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in One Liberty Properties were worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of One Liberty Properties by 8.9% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 6,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of One Liberty Properties by 7.4% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 10,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of One Liberty Properties by 0.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 363,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,310,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of One Liberty Properties by 76.5% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in One Liberty Properties in the second quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

One Liberty Properties stock opened at $33.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $706.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.36. One Liberty Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.03 and a fifty-two week high of $35.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.69.

One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.12. One Liberty Properties had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 44.68%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that One Liberty Properties, Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. One Liberty Properties’s payout ratio is currently 106.51%.

Several research firms have issued reports on OLP. Collins Stewart began coverage on One Liberty Properties in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded One Liberty Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Colliers Securities began coverage on One Liberty Properties in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Aegis increased their price objective on One Liberty Properties from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut One Liberty Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, One Liberty Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.67.

In related news, VP Justin Clair sold 3,325 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.61, for a total transaction of $115,078.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,835 shares of company stock worth $131,403. Corporate insiders own 22.40% of the company’s stock.

One Liberty Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which acquires, owns, and manages a geographically diversified portfolio of retail, industrial, office, and other properties under long term leases. Its leases are net leases and ground leases, under which the tenant is responsible for real estate taxes, insurance and ordinary maintenance and repairs.

