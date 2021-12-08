Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Purchases 188 Shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) by 22.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,043 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 188 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in FMC were worth $95,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FMC. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its holdings in shares of FMC by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 59,506 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,439,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of FMC by 96.6% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,072 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares during the period. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of FMC by 70.0% in the 2nd quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 79,231 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,573,000 after purchasing an additional 32,611 shares during the period. PGGM Investments raised its holdings in shares of FMC by 274.0% in the 2nd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 283,877 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,715,000 after purchasing an additional 207,970 shares during the period. Finally, Kanawha Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of FMC by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 14,983 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the period. 88.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get FMC alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on FMC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FMC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Bank of America upgraded shares of FMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $112.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of FMC from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $126.00 price target on shares of FMC in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of FMC from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.93.

Shares of FMC stock opened at $107.10 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $97.84 and a 200-day moving average of $102.06. FMC Co. has a 1-year low of $87.27 and a 1-year high of $123.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $13.58 billion, a PE ratio of 23.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.86.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.11. FMC had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 26.39%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that FMC Co. will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.83, for a total transaction of $106,830.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

About FMC

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands; herbicides under Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands; insecticides under Talstar and Hero brands; flutriafol-based fungicides; and bionematicides under Quartzo and Presence brands.

See Also: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC).

Receive News & Ratings for FMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.