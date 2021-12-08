Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 3,881 Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,881 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.06% of Mid-America Apartment Communities worth $13,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CX Institutional grew its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 39.5% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 37.1% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 162.5% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on MAA. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $198.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Thursday, November 25th. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $199.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $187.87.

MAA opened at $215.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $201.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $188.17. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $119.21 and a 1 year high of $215.02. The stock has a market cap of $24.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.64, a P/E/G ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 0.70.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.97). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 24.83% and a return on equity of 7.10%. The firm had revenue of $452.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 6.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $1.0875 per share. This is a boost from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 109.92%.

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, EVP Robert J. Delpriore sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.34, for a total transaction of $1,026,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Albert M. Campbell III sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.32, for a total transaction of $1,883,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the operation, acquisition and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

