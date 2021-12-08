Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 3,881 Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 71,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,881 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Mid-America Apartment Communities worth $13,304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MAA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 140,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,357,000 after purchasing an additional 21,688 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 2,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 2,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 17,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McLean Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 2nd quarter valued at about $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $198.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $202.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $199.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $175.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $187.87.

MAA opened at $215.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $201.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $188.17. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $119.21 and a 1 year high of $215.02. The stock has a market cap of $24.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.64, a P/E/G ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 0.70.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.97). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 24.83% and a return on equity of 7.10%. The firm had revenue of $452.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 6.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a $1.0875 dividend. This is a boost from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is currently 109.92%.

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, EVP Robert J. Delpriore sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.34, for a total transaction of $1,026,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Albert M. Campbell III sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.32, for a total transaction of $1,883,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the operation, acquisition and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

