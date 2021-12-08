Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Trims Holdings in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 157,886 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,967 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Ameren were worth $12,789,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in Ameren in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Ameren by 7,940.0% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,382 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ameren in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in Ameren by 47.9% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 469 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ameren in the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AEE opened at $86.53 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Ameren Co. has a fifty-two week low of $69.79 and a fifty-two week high of $90.77. The stock has a market cap of $22.25 billion, a PE ratio of 22.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.59.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.04. Ameren had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.47 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Ameren Co. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.59%.

Several analysts recently commented on AEE shares. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Ameren from $88.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Ameren from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Ameren from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ameren currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.83.

About Ameren

Ameren Corp. is a public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas services. It operates through the following segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, Ameren Transmission, and Other. The Ameren Transmission segment consists of the aggregated electric transmission businesses of Ameren Illinois and Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois (ATXI).

