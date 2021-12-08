Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 3,177 Shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 105,570 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,177 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $12,577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 30.0% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 657,732 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $78,358,000 after purchasing an additional 151,792 shares during the last quarter. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the third quarter worth about $256,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 172.0% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 43,607 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,195,000 after purchasing an additional 27,576 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 22.2% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,437 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 25.3% in the third quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,597 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EXPD stock opened at $129.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $122.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $124.27. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.71 and a 52-week high of $132.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.15 and a beta of 0.79.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.32. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 38.56%. The firm had revenue of $4.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. Expeditors International of Washington’s payout ratio is 17.16%.

In related news, SVP Benjamin G. Clark sold 7,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.69, for a total value of $993,505.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.05, for a total transaction of $35,065.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,638 shares of company stock valued at $1,505,994 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on EXPD. Barclays raised their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $131.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley cut Expeditors International of Washington from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.88.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers airfreight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

