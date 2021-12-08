Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Stake Lessened by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lessened its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) by 33.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 46,000 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.12% of Federal Realty Investment Trust worth $10,855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FRT. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 4.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 86,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,992,000 after buying an additional 3,557 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the third quarter worth $1,527,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 2.2% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 4,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 13.7% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 6,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $766,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 29.3% in the second quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 47,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,617,000 after buying an additional 10,867 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

FRT stock opened at $131.72 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.47, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.77. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $81.85 and a fifty-two week high of $135.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.64). The company had revenue of $247.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.23 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 26.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s payout ratio is currently 141.25%.

Several research firms have weighed in on FRT. TheStreet upgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.29.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Company Profile

Federal Realty Investment Trust is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, management and redevelopment of high quality retail focus properties. The company was founded by Samuel J. Gorlitz in 1962 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

