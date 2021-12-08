Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Decreases Stock Position in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lessened its stake in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) by 0.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 848,785 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,516 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $11,602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Marathon Oil by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 86,776,379 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,181,894,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219,648 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Marathon Oil by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 30,932,525 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $421,302,000 after acquiring an additional 551,168 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Marathon Oil by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,500,408 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $224,412,000 after acquiring an additional 2,081,836 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Marathon Oil by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,996,290 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $217,869,000 after acquiring an additional 599,505 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Marathon Oil by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 15,090,879 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $205,525,000 after acquiring an additional 647,809 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.87% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Marathon Oil from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Marathon Oil from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Scotiabank cut Marathon Oil from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $5.37 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Marathon Oil from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Marathon Oil from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Marathon Oil has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.76.

Shares of NYSE MRO opened at $16.31 on Wednesday. Marathon Oil Co. has a one year low of $6.27 and a one year high of $17.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.70 billion, a PE ratio of -271.79, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 3.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.68.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. Marathon Oil had a positive return on equity of 5.17% and a negative net margin of 0.91%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.28) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Marathon Oil Co. will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. This is an increase from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -399.93%.

In related news, insider Patrick Wagner sold 62,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total value of $1,046,102.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

