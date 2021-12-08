Kestra Advisory Services LLC Grows Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,434 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $3,758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pflug Koory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1.5% during the third quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 3,287 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 3.8% in the third quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 6,696 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,412,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 6.3% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 40,254 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $14,497,000 after acquiring an additional 2,390 shares during the period. Telos Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 23.2% in the third quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,775 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $9,643,000 after acquiring an additional 5,050 shares during the period. Finally, BLB&B Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 101.0% in the third quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the period. 81.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Karl J. Krapek sold 2,800 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.25, for a total value of $1,000,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NOC. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on Northrop Grumman from $466.00 to $437.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 price target on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Northrop Grumman from $478.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $424.00 to $416.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $424.00 to $416.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $394.15.

Shares of NYSE:NOC opened at $362.67 on Wednesday. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1-year low of $282.88 and a 1-year high of $408.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $369.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $366.18. The company has a market capitalization of $57.50 billion, a PE ratio of 12.75, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.82.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.93 by $0.70. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 39.17% and a net margin of 12.42%. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.94 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 25.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th will be issued a $1.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 26th. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is 22.07%.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of security businesses. It creates and delivers platforms, systems, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, strike, and logistics and modernization.

