M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) Shares Up 5.2%

M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO)’s stock price shot up 5.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $62.33 and last traded at $62.14. 724 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 299,338 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.09.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MHO. Wedbush upgraded shares of M/I Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of M/I Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $59.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 5.34 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by ($0.44). The company had revenue of $904.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $975.60 million. M/I Homes had a net margin of 10.10% and a return on equity of 26.88%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.51 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that M/I Homes, Inc. will post 13.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. KCS Wealth Advisory increased its holdings in M/I Homes by 1.1% in the third quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 19,718 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Shaker Investments LLC OH increased its holdings in M/I Homes by 0.7% in the third quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 32,050 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,852,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in M/I Homes by 6.6% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,961 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in M/I Homes by 6.7% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,149 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in M/I Homes by 3.1% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 9,108 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

M/I Homes Company Profile (NYSE:MHO)

M/I Homes, Inc engages in the construction and development of residential properties. It operates through the following business segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment designs, markets, constructs and sells single-family homes and attached townhomes to first-time, millennial, move-up, empty-nester, and luxury buyers.

