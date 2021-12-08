Erasca (NASDAQ:ERAS) Trading Down 8.5%

Erasca Inc (NASDAQ:ERAS) shares were down 8.5% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $13.89 and last traded at $13.89. Approximately 114 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 371,770 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.18.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ERAS shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Erasca in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Erasca in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Erasca in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Erasca in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Erasca in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.50.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.23.

Erasca (NASDAQ:ERAS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.05. Analysts forecast that Erasca Inc will post -1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Erasca in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Erasca in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Erasca in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Erasca during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Erasca during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $134,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.68% of the company’s stock.

About Erasca (NASDAQ:ERAS)

Erasca Inc is a clinical-stage precision oncology company singularly focused on discovering, developing and commercializing therapies for patients with RAS/MAPK pathway-driven cancers. Erasca Inc is based in SAN DIEGO.

