Arqit Quantum (NASDAQ:ARQQ) Stock Price Down 15.6%

Arqit Quantum Inc (NASDAQ:ARQQ)’s stock price traded down 15.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $31.41 and last traded at $31.56. 4,227 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 702,969 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.41.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.77.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arqit Quantum during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Arqit Quantum during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arqit Quantum during the 3rd quarter valued at about $113,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Arqit Quantum during the 3rd quarter valued at about $181,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Arqit Quantum in the 3rd quarter worth about $386,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.45% of the company’s stock.

Centricus Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Centricus Acquisition Corp. is based in London, the United Kingdom.

