Kestra Advisory Services LLC Purchases 7,605 Shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 135,296 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,605 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund were worth $3,667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of UTF. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 0.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 173,040 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 20.2% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 16,306 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 2,744 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 2.5% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 21,221 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 6.5% in the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 16,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Brown Inc. purchased a new stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund in the second quarter worth $361,000.

Shares of UTF stock opened at $27.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.95 and a 200 day moving average of $28.36. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc has a 52 week low of $24.81 and a 52 week high of $29.95.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Profile

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in value stocks of infrastructure companies across all market capitalizations.

