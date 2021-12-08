Csenge Advisory Group Buys 163 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Csenge Advisory Group grew its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,570 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 16.8% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 22,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,189,000 after acquiring an additional 3,275 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 7.5% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the third quarter valued at $216,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 40.3% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 23,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,244,000 after purchasing an additional 6,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wendell David Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.1% during the third quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. now owns 41,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,015,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. 5.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NVO opened at $110.16 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.28. The stock has a market cap of $259.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.32, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.44. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52 week low of $66.59 and a 52 week high of $115.95.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $5.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $4.49. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 73.70% and a net margin of 34.33%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NVO. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Bryan, Garnier & Co downgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a 592.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Novo Nordisk A/S presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $341.50.

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Diabetes & Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes & Obesity Care segment covers products for insulin; GLP-1 and related delivery systems; oral antidiabetic products; and obesity.

