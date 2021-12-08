Csenge Advisory Group Buys Shares of 1,774 Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Csenge Advisory Group bought a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Discover Financial Services during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in Discover Financial Services during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 211.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Discover Financial Services during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Discover Financial Services during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. 84.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DFS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Seaport Research Partners raised Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Stephens boosted their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $118.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Discover Financial Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.17.

In other news, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.68, for a total transaction of $2,720,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Cynthia A. Glassman sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.93, for a total value of $396,576.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DFS stock opened at $114.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. Discover Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $81.04 and a fifty-two week high of $135.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $119.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.22. The company has a market capitalization of $33.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.84, a PEG ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 1.70.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.01. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 45.80% and a net margin of 39.15%. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 17.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 11.96%.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

