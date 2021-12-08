8,507 Shares in Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ) Purchased by Csenge Advisory Group

Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new position in Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 8,507 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Canon during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Canon by 59.4% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,277 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of Canon during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Canon by 96.1% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 2,361 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Canon by 65.8% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,593 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Canon alerts:

CAJ stock opened at $23.27 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.76 billion, a PE ratio of 12.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 0.32. Canon Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.17 and a 1 year high of $25.94.

Canon (NYSE:CAJ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. The business had revenue of $7.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.07 billion. Canon had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 5.88%. Equities research analysts forecast that Canon Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Canon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Canon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th.

About Canon

Canon, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of office multifunction devices, copying machines, printers, cameras, and lithography equipment. It operates through the following segments: Office Business Unit (BU), Imaging Systems, Medical Systems and Others. The Office BU segment offers MFDs, printers, copying machines for personal and office use, and production print products for print professionals.

Further Reading: Overweight

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Canon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.