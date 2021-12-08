First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Shares Sold by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lowered its stake in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 17.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 87,698 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 18,873 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $16,915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRC. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 18,784.8% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,232 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 6,199 shares in the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in First Republic Bank by 29.2% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 345 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in First Republic Bank by 28.0% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 411 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. 96.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FRC opened at $213.55 on Wednesday. First Republic Bank has a 1 year low of $128.60 and a 1 year high of $222.86. The company has a market cap of $37.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $212.32 and a 200-day moving average of $200.70.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The bank reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.07. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 27.09% and a return on equity of 12.47%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share. Analysts predict that First Republic Bank will post 7.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 28th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 27th. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.14%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $208.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Republic Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $205.33.

About First Republic Bank

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

