Head to Head Review: Kidoz (OTCMKTS:KDOZF) and Reservoir Media (NASDAQ:RSVR)

Kidoz (OTCMKTS:KDOZF) and Reservoir Media (NASDAQ:RSVR) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Kidoz and Reservoir Media, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kidoz 0 0 1 0 3.00 Reservoir Media 0 0 2 0 3.00

Kidoz currently has a consensus price target of $2.10, indicating a potential upside of 288.89%. Reservoir Media has a consensus price target of $13.00, indicating a potential upside of 68.61%. Given Kidoz’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Kidoz is more favorable than Reservoir Media.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

84.0% of Reservoir Media shares are owned by institutional investors. 19.3% of Kidoz shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Kidoz and Reservoir Media’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kidoz $7.15 million 9.93 $100,000.00 $0.01 54.05 Reservoir Media N/A N/A -$250,000.00 N/A N/A

Kidoz has higher revenue and earnings than Reservoir Media.

Profitability

This table compares Kidoz and Reservoir Media’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kidoz -2.13% -2.54% -2.10% Reservoir Media N/A 0.66% 0.24%

Summary

Reservoir Media beats Kidoz on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Kidoz Company Profile

Kidoz, Inc. is a mobile advertising technology company, which engages in the development of software products focused on the children’s digital entertainment and advertising technology markets. It operates through the Ad Tech Advertising and Content segments. The Ad Tech Advertising segment includes banners, in-game advertising, completed view videos, and playable ads. The company was founded on January 12, 1987 and is headquartered in The Valley, Anguilla.

Reservoir Media Company Profile

Roth CH Acquisition Co. II entered into a definitive agreement and plan of merger for a business combination with Reservoir Holdings Inc.

