Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Analysts expect Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) to post ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Playa Hotels & Resorts’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.02) and the lowest is ($0.06). Playa Hotels & Resorts reported earnings of ($0.44) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 90.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Playa Hotels & Resorts will report full-year earnings of ($0.59) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.61) to ($0.58). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.03 to $0.20. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Playa Hotels & Resorts.

Get Playa Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). Playa Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 21.49% and a negative net margin of 38.59%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.57) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist raised their price target on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Playa Hotels & Resorts presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.50.

In related news, Director Richard B. Fried sold 8,352,553 shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.12, for a total value of $67,822,730.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Ryan Paul Hymel sold 7,838 shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.91, for a total transaction of $69,836.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 544,251 shares of company stock worth $3,966,538 and sold 8,435,645 shares worth $68,507,909. 6.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 61,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Playa Hotels & Resorts during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $97,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 101.2% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 245,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,032,000 after acquiring an additional 123,300 shares in the last quarter. Clearline Capital LP grew its holdings in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 534,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,429,000 after acquiring an additional 51,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Playa Hotels & Resorts during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $789,000. Institutional investors own 75.25% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PLYA opened at $7.41 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.68 and a beta of 2.06. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a twelve month low of $4.84 and a twelve month high of $9.46.

Playa Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Playa Hotels & Resorts NV operates hotels and resorts. It engages in the ownership, operation, and development of all-inclusive resorts in beachfront location destinations in Mexico and the Caribbean. The company owns and manages Hyatt Zilara Cancun, Hyatt Ziva Cancun, Panama Jack Resorts Cancun, Panama Jack Resorts Playa del Carmen, Hilton Playa del Carmen an All-Inclusive Resort, Hyatt Ziva Puerto Vallarta, Hyatt Ziva Los Cabos, Hyatt Zilara Rose Hall and Hyatt Ziva Rose Hall, Hilton Rose Hall Resort & Spa, Jewel Dunn?s River Beach Resort, Jewel Grande Montego Bay Resort & Spa, Jewel Runaway Bay Beach & Golf Resort, Jewel Paradise Cove Beach Resort & Spa, Hyatt Zilara Cap Cana, Hyatt Ziva Cap Cana Hilton La Romana an All-Inclusive Family Resort and Hilton La Romana an All-Inclusive Adult Resort.

See Also: Most Volatile Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Playa Hotels & Resorts (PLYA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Playa Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Playa Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.