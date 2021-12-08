The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.65.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James reduced their price target on Lion Electric from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. National Bankshares reduced their price target on Lion Electric from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Lion Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on Lion Electric from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Lion Electric in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LEV. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Lion Electric in the second quarter valued at $764,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc purchased a new stake in Lion Electric in the second quarter valued at $10,020,000. CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Lion Electric in the second quarter valued at $1,400,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Lion Electric in the second quarter valued at $278,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new stake in Lion Electric in the second quarter valued at $1,356,000. 7.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lion Electric stock opened at $10.69 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.41. Lion Electric has a twelve month low of $9.10 and a twelve month high of $35.25.

Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $11.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.10 million. Analysts anticipate that Lion Electric will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Lion Electric

The Lion Electric Company manufactures all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. It primarily offers buses and trucks. The company is based in Saint-JÃ©rÃ´me, Canada.

